February, the month-long fashion extravaganza that sees the who’s who of the fashion world travel from New York, to London, to Milan and finally Paris, attending various showcases, events and expos.

But we’re not sure they were even ready for the front row line-up at British designer Richard Quinn’s show.

Fashion mogul Anna Wintour and the Queen.

For the very first time in history, Queen Elizabeth made an appearance at a London Fashion Week event.

The palace did not announce her presence prior to the event, so you can imagine everyone’s surprise when the 91-year-old arrived in a powder blue suit.

She even flashed a rare smile.

Omg the queen at London Fashion Week is adorable pic.twitter.com/epiUigsXLD — Gareth J Hughes (@G_J_Hughes) February 20, 2018

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. The actual QUEEN is sat front row at the Richard Quinn show at London. Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/vKHH123Hox — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) February 20, 2018

Still no clapping though.

