There are calls for gender-specific mental health services after it was revealed that men are four times more likely than women to die by suicide.

A report from the Men’s Health Forum and the HSE also found that middle-aged men and certain groups are more at risk, like gay men, farmers and the unemployed.

The report has issued recommendations to cover six key areas: advocacy, connection, communication, education and training, stigma reduction and awareness, and support.

Dr Noel Richardson of the Institute of Technology Carlow, said that more marginalised groups of men aged between 45 and 54, in particular, were at risk due to mid-life changes, decreasing life and career opportunities, unfulfilled aspirations and expectations and poorer physical health.

Dr Richardson, who is co-author of the report, told the Independent: “The hope or expectation for finding a magic formula that will be the panacea for addressing the higher suicide rates among middle-aged men is not realistic.”

– Digital Desk

