French local authorities have opened an investigation after a Polish sailor claimed his boat drifted for seven months on the Indian Ocean before being rescued off the French island of Reunion.

Authorities are seeking to determine the circumstances that led rescuers to find Zbigniew Reket on Sunday on a boat with no navigation or communication systems, a local police officer said.

Mr Reket, 54, told reporters he left the Comoros Islands off Africa’s east coast in May for South Africa, got lost and survived by fishing and eating Chinese noodles.

AP

