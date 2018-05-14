Rush hour on our national road network now lasts for six hours a day.

A Transport Infrastructure Ireland report shows traffic volumes are at a record level.

Peak times in the morning are between 6.30am and 9.30am, while the evening rush hour begins at 3.30pm.

Chair of Dublin City Council’s Transport Committee, Ciaran Cuffe, says key public transport services are not being delivered fast enough.

“Delays in introducing a Dart every 10 minutes. Delays in lengthening new trams on the Luas cross city,” he said.

[quote]We still have the same amount of buses that we had 10 years ago. [/quote]

“I think there was a lack of foresight by this and the previous Government to anticipate what was needed when the economy picked up again.”

Digital Desk

