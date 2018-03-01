Have you ever thought that earning loyalty points could be that little bit easier?

Well, Boots is right in your corner with their new digital Advantage Card.

Boots is bringing one of Ireland’s most popular store cards into the digital world – allowing you to collect points with almost every purchase you make in-store, online, and in-app.

To use it, all you gotta do is download or update the Boots App on your smartphone and key in your Boots Advantage Card number.

Simple, right?

In short, it’s a win-win. Yup, we’re pretty hyped about this. Android users can get their hands on the app right here, while iOs users can follow this link.

This content is brought to you by Boots

Share it:













Don't Miss