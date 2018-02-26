With the ‘Beast From the East’ on the way, Ireland went into a mild state of panic today.

Photos on Twitter showed large queues and empty shelves in supermarkets as people stocked up on essentials.

One of the items very much in demand was bread which was sold out across the South East today.

One entrepreneur in Wexford has spotted a business opportunity and was quick to take to DoneDeal.ie

The Clonroche seller is offering a half sliced pan, and is even offering to sell “by the slice.”

The seller is looking for €80, which includes drone delivery in the local parish (depending on visibility.)

The current highest bid at time of writing is €5.

If you’re stuck for a toastie, you can make a bid here.

Main photo: DoneDeal.ie

