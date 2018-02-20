It really doesn’t get much cuter than this, brace yourself, writes Sally Gorman.

Primary school student Callum came to his teacher’s rescue when her dog Charlie passed away.

Thoughtful Callum took it upon himself to make Mrs Dunne a heartfelt card to make her feel better after losing her pet pooch.

Mrs Dunne was stressed about returning to school so soon after parting with her dog but little Callum has helped soften the blow.

Mum’s been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2qslb572CX — lucie (@luciedunne_) February 19, 2018

His card read: “To Mrs Dunne, sorry if you don’t like it or it makes you emotional.

“Your dog was special and your dog is in a better place and is looking over you.

“Charlie was a great dog. Love Callum.”

Callum also included an acrostic of Charlie’s name branding him cheeky, happy, adorable, a relation, lucky, incredible, energetic and of course special.

He even drew her some sweets at the back…

via GIPHY

Mrs Dunne’s daughter Lucie from Glasgow in Scotland, has taken to Twitter to share pictures of Callum’s kind gesture and the photos have since been liked 34,000 times and retweeted over 5000 times at time of publication.

Callum is such a little charmer and has thousands of fans.

C compassionate

A adorable

L lovely

L little

U unbelievable

M man — Bacon Snork (@baconsnork) February 20, 2018

Aww such a sweet kid pic.twitter.com/lg296btNzN — myvesselmyvoyage (@susannormaokee1) February 20, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss