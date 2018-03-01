Is this the tallest snowman in Ireland?

There were hundreds of snowmen appearing around the country yesterday as the nation made the most of the heavy snowfall from the Beast from the East.

However, surely none could compare on the sheer height of this 8 foot giant in Glenagare, County Cork?

For context, here he is in relation to the family’s conservatory.

The freezing conditions didn’t affect the community spirit as neighbours and friends came together to create their new temporary resident.

The newest resident of Glenagare, County Cork, made yesterday.

Share it:













Don't Miss