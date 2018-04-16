A dog in Ontario, Canada was taken away by police officers after he attacked a deer.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the dog’s owner, Emme Thomsponn, could help taking to Twitter to post this photo of his little face behind the bars.

Just look:

The golden retriever name Finn was later released from the paw-lice and returned to the comfort of his home.

“We’re still waiting to find out what’ll happen to him”, Thomsponn updated the internet but they already got invested.

“He’s a good boy he just hates deer”

Here’s what some people have been saying:

