A dog in Ontario, Canada was taken away by police officers after he attacked a deer.
Despite the seriousness of the situation, the dog’s owner, Emme Thomsponn, could help taking to Twitter to post this photo of his little face behind the bars.
Just look:
The golden retriever name Finn was later released from the paw-lice and returned to the comfort of his home.
“We’re still waiting to find out what’ll happen to him”, Thomsponn updated the internet but they already got invested.
“He’s a good boy he just hates deer”
Here’s what some people have been saying:
