A dog in Ontario, Canada was taken away by police officers after he attacked a deer.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the dog’s owner, Emme Thomsponn, could help taking to Twitter to post this photo of his little face behind the bars.

Just look:

The golden retriever name Finn was later released from the paw-lice and returned to the comfort of his home.

“We’re still waiting to find out what’ll happen to him”, Thomsponn updated the internet but they already got invested.

“He’s a good boy he just hates deer”

Here’s what some people have been saying:

Hope they didn’t ruff him up too bad. — Sindre Raknes (@SchindreRaknes) April 15, 2018

Lowkey boiling mad that someone snitched on him handling his business. It’s a deer. It’s a wild animal, not some little girls kitten. If they condemn this dog to death WE RIOT!!! If he’s not a threat to humans or domesticated animals, then LET HIM DO HIS THING YA NOSEY NELLIES https://t.co/RMQsIeiGdp — JP (@Jonathan_Packer) April 15, 2018

is the deer okay??? https://t.co/6ACdpOEpe0 — a quiet place fan (@mohdernvices) April 15, 2018

I’m crying😂😂 he look like he’s down this before he ain’t worried https://t.co/2Gxr7EBFzU — Puddy Pop💎🌊 (@PuddyPoppp) April 15, 2018

