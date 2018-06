The makers of Drumsticks and Love Hearts want you to create a new sweet

16 June 2018

The makers of Drumsticks and Love Hearts are looking for someone with a sweet tooth to create a new sweet.

Swizzels are celebrating their 90th anniversary and are asking people to submit their inventions.

Four creations will be shortlisted and put to a public vote.

The winner will win a tour of the factory in Derbyshire in the UK and see their sweet invention brought to life.

– Digital Desk

