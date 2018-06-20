This Friday is ‘bring your dog to work day’

20 June 2018

Attention employers and employees!

This Friday, June 22 is national ‘Bring Your Dog to Work Day’.

The ISPCA are asking establishments of all types, from restaurants, hotels, workplaces to public transport, across the country to allow their four-legged friends access their premises for this one day in a bid to help make Ireland more Dog-Friendly

Many scientific studies have concluded that the presence of pets can substantially reduce a person’s stress level in the workplace, increased job satisfaction, team co-operation and morale.

In short, can stop you from feeling ruff throughout the day.

How could you say no to this face?

Share it:













Don't Miss