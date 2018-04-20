Connor West’s tweet of a rubber duck has received an emotional response on the social media site.

As reported by Buzzfeed, Connor’s father had been diagnosed with cancer in 2007. He would go on walks as part of his treatment and found a few rubber ducks which became symbols of luck within the family.

When the family moved house, Connor took two of the three ducks with him and assumed his mother had taken the third.

After Connor’s dad sadly passed away in 2014, he realised that the third duck had actually been waiting to be found.

Accompanying a photo the third duck, he tweeted on Wednesday: “I opened the back seat cupholder of my car for apparently the first time in a while.

“Dad, you genius jerk”

My dad always found rubber ducks while on walks and hid them around for his version of good luck. He passed four years ago, and we thought we found them all. Tonight, I opened the back seat cupholder of my car for apparently the first time in a while. Dad, you genius jerk pic.twitter.com/YkW8G6b6ZZ — Connor, A Wonderful Garden of Trash (@ConnorJ_W) April 18, 2018

Since it was posted the tweet has 43,000 retweets and has been liked over 270,000 times.

He has no idea how the duck ended up in the cup-holder of the car.

“I didn’t put it there and my mom didn’t put it here,” Connor told Buzzfeed.

“It used to be my mom’s old car she drove dad to chemo with, so I guess he wanted to make sure he had some luck on the way to chemo.”

Connor followed up his tweet with a simple request – for people to be someone’s rubber duck.

“Since I’m usually a pretty private person, I’m astounded by the outpouring of support this tweet’s gotten.

“To all my new friends and strangers this tweet passes by, do a new act of kindness for someone today. Be someone’s rubber duck.”

Since I’m usually a pretty private person, I’m astounded by the outpouring of support this tweet’s gotten. To all my new friends and strangers this tweet passes by, do a new act of kindness for someone today. Be someone’s rubber duck 🦆 — Connor, A Wonderful Garden of Trash (@ConnorJ_W) April 19, 2018

My closing thought on this thread:

I’m stoked I made so many new friends and I’m so fortunate that so many of you have shared similar stories or just thoughts in general with me. I’m so very thankful that you all have allowed me to share how great my dad was with you all. Be A🦆 — Connor, A Wonderful Garden of Trash (@ConnorJ_W) April 20, 2018

Plan for the weekend – be someone’s rubber duck.

