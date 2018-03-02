Tramore’s Main Street has officially become a ski slope

02 March 2018

Tramore. It’s a place you’d usually associate with hazy days, arcades and 99s.

But skiing? Well, Val Thorens move aside as this little seaside town is coming for ya!

Yup, that’s somebody skiing down Main Street, Tramore at 10:30am this morning complete with alpine gear.

We wonder if stopped for a pint in The Vic halfway down?

If you’ve any other snow-related content that you think we should share, drop us a message via Facebook.

Hat tip to Áine í Fhaoláin who allowed us share this insane footage.

