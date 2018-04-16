It’s the internet’s new trend and maybe our all-time favourite, the #DairyDanceOff.

Milk prices in the United States are on the decline and processors dropping milk contracts hasn’t given dairy farmers much to be happy about so Katie Dotterer-Pyle and Jessica Peters they decided to “Shake It Off”.

The trend has taken the world by storm and proving that the agricultural community have moooooo-veees.

Our favourite has to be these little ladies from New York who took time out from working on the family farm to throw some shapes.

Here are some more guaranteed who’s milkshake will bring all the boys to the yard.

Do you know an Irish dairy farmer willling to take on the challenge?

We got this!

