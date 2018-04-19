Ever thought that your dream getaway was a little, well, out of reach?
We love giving our followers once in a lifetime opportunities here at at Beat – and this time is no exception.
Yes, we’ve teamed up with Fanta to bring you Battle of the Flavours – where you could win a wild Ibiza holiday or a chilled getaway to Thailand by simply voting for you favourite new flavour.
Both sound pretty neat, but we just have to talk about Thailand.
From pristine tropical sands to ancient ruins and bustling markets, Thailand has it all.
In fact, we’re so excited, we’ve spent all morning trawling through Instagram to bring you seven stunning Insta-worthy shots from one of the most beautiful corners of the Earth.
- Phi Phi Island
THE WORLD CHANGES WHEN WE CHANGE OUR PERSPECTIVE . | #LostinThailand 🇹🇭 ⠀ 📍Phi Phi Island – Krabi, Thailand ⠀ 📱by @pangggii ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🇹🇭This is @thailand ******************************** #thailand #islands #nature #travelphotography #phiphi #phiphiisland #kohphiphi #travelersnotebook #jumpphoto #livefolk #ig_thailandia #createxplore #finditliveit #islands #wanderlust #inspired #nature #island#krabi #beautiful #journey #thailandismagic #thailand🇹🇭
2. Naiharn Beach
Sometimes when you try to speak Thai and you say hello instead of thank you 😂 #thailand #phuket #naiharnbeach . . . . . #skysupply #droneglobe #shotzdelight #twenty4sevendrones #BEE2BE #moodygrams #dronewise #discoverdrone #thelensible #DJIglobal #dji #djispark #theimaged #droneoftheday #captureperfection #fromwhereidrone #droneofficial @djiglobal @instagood @ig_color @moodygrams @earth_shotz @dji_official @dronewise @skyhilife #beach #waves #thevisualmission #thenaiharn #travel #beachlife
3. Surat Thani
Sunset Vibes, Ko Phangan, Surat Thani, Thailand ❤Tag someone you’d like to go here with 📷Photo via: @lightmovez 👌Visit our partner @thailandvintage for Amazing Vintage Photos 👍Be sure to follow us @thailandbestshot Thanks 🙏 👉Tag your best photos #thailandbestshot for a chance to be featured #sunset #island #natureza #islandlife #instatravel #thailandia #colorsofthenature #beaches #tropical #travelgram #travelpic #travelblog #travel #travelblogger #awesomeearth #fantastic_earth #followthesun #viajes #viajar #andaman #colorsofthesky #phuket #suratthani #krabi #kophangan #ig_thai #ig_travel #vibes #thailandbestshot
4. Similan Islands
. 🌴Similan Island 💙Tag someone you’d like to go here with 📷 Photo by: @antoniosparta ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 👍Be sure to follow us @thailandgram 👉Tag your best photos #thailandgram for a chance to be featured ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ #thailand #similanisland #travelthailand #tourismthailand #thailand_ig #thailandonly #natureshots #naturephotography #naturegram #earthpix #awesomeglobe #travelstagram #bestplacestogo #beautifuldestinations #beachtime #thai #bkk #railay #samui #wonderlust #lonelyplanet #vacations #travelpics #thailandluxe #chiangmai #ocean #paradise #instatraveling #traveller ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
5. Wat Phra Thad Pha Son Kaew
I N T H A I L A N D ✨ Wat Phra Thad Pha Son Kaew Wat Phra Thad Pha Son Kaew is located at the hilltop of Thang Daeng Village, Tambol Camp Son with the area of 91 rai. It is founded in 2004 as a Dharmma practice center. Formerly, it was called “Phra Thad Pha Son Kaew Dhamma Center”. This Dhamma practice center is located amidst the nature with peaceful atmosphere surrounded by high mountains. On the hilltop, there is a cave where many of the Thang Daeng villagers used to see a flying marble in the sky that flies to this cave. The villagers believed it to be the Buddha’s spirit. They believed this place is auspicious and sacred and called it “Pha Son Kaew”. There are buildings and rooms for Dhamma lecture and also accommodations for Dhamma practitioner. This temple also offers Dhamma courses. People who are interested in joining can register via www.phasornkaew.org. Apart from serving as a Dhamma practice center, it is also one of the interesting tourist attractions of Petchaboon province. Important places inside the temple include; 1. Phra That Pha Kaew Chedi On the foundation of the Chedi is used as a storing place for Dhamma doctrines and pictures. It is also used as a place for meditation. 2. Green Jade Sala It is a square Sala surrounded by big transparent mirrors in order to feel close to the natural atmosphere. 3. Green Jade Buddha Image It is a Buddha image in the Mara Vichai posture which is the art of Chiangsaen. This Buddha image was carved from jade with the Buddha’s relics inside the head part. 4. White Jade Buddha Image It is a Buddha image in the sitting posture which is built according to the Kantara art. The head part also contains the Buddha relics. 5. Lan Pho (Bhodhi Courtyard) This courtyard is full of Bodhi trees which are the spiritual anchor of the Buddhist. The Buddha become enlightened under the Bodhi tree that is why it has been so important and is always involved in the Buddhist ceremony. 6. The Buddha’s Relics 7. Phra Siwalee courtyard, where “Phra Siwalee Buddha Image” is located. – TAG your travelpartner💛
6. Singha Park
Singha Park is an agro-tourism destination in Chiang Rai that focuses on the development of sustainable tourism. Fabulous weather and rich soils ensure beautiful scenery, like this one, throughout the year. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• photo by: @abba_neo #thailand #thailandinsider #singhapark #chiangrai #sustainable #agrotourism #exploretheworld #passionpassport #immerseyourself #travel #traveldeeper #amazingthailand #virtualvacation #greentravel
7. Koh Kood
Singha Park is an agro-tourism destination in Chiang Rai that focuses on the development of sustainable tourism. Fabulous weather and rich soils ensure beautiful scenery, like this one, throughout the year. •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• photo by: @abba_neo #thailand #thailandinsider #singhapark #chiangrai #sustainable #agrotourism #exploretheworld #passionpassport #immerseyourself #travel #traveldeeper #amazingthailand #virtualvacation #greentravel
Fancy getting your hands on this once in a lifetime prize? Head on over to Fanta Flavour Battle to cast your vote!
This content is brought to you by Fanta