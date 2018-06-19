A little over a month ago, Ed Sheeran stormed this little country of ours with his 8-date Irish tour.

From Cork jerseys to Ed Fest, the photos, stories, and memories that are guaranteed to make an appearance on RTÉ’s Reeling in the Years.

As he continues his tour throughout UK and Europe, he’s been keeping fans updated via his Instagram account, Teddysphotos.

Amid his token stadium selfie photos, he’s posted three short films from his Irish concerts.

One from Cork, another from Dublin and short clip from a pub lock he atteneded in Belfast

*Sits waiting for Galway to be added*

Can you spot yourself?

