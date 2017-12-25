Christmas is always a popular time for proposals, but one in particular has really touched people this festive season.

Twitter user Jeff told the story yesterday of his parents who were married for twenty years but who fought a lot and eventually divorced.

After they divorced, they spent some time working on themselves, and many years later, started dating again.

On Saturday, true love found its way again and this happened:

My parents were married for more than 20 years, divorced, fought a lot, went to work on themselves. Years later, they start dating and as of yesterday, this happened; Congrats Mom and Dad! True love always finds its way back around. pic.twitter.com/KYk3qc1QK4 — Jeffrey (@Music1996Man) December 24, 2017

Since Jeff shared the video yesterday, it has been retweeted over 120,000 times and watched 5.2m times.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Ohio to give Jeff Sr & Lorrie a wedding to remember.

I still legit cry every time I watch this video. This is such a blessing to my family, who have suffered years of division. One family, whole again, I couldn’t wish for anything better for Christmas! — Jeffrey (@Music1996Man) December 24, 2017

Don't Miss