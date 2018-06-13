We truly don’t deserve dogs.

Good boy Sam came to the rescue of his human after she somehow managed to lock herself out of the house.

When Kaylyn Marie left her house a wooden rod fell into the slider of the door and managed to wedge it shut.

Kaylyn’s only hope was Super-Sam, the best boy for the job, who was more than up for the task.

We think Sam may have a different reason for helping as he seemed more interested in the stick he just found than the welfare of Kaylyn, but he’s still a great boy in our eyes.

You do you, Sam. You do you.

