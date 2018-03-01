This is definitely something you should NOT try at home.

When John Joe Collier, an avid skier of 35 years, got the call to go sking in the hills of Ballyroan, County Laois from close friends and fellow skiers Alex Spain and Barry Fingelton he jumped at the opportunity.

John Joe and his pals saw the snow provided by the ‘Beast from the East’ as an opportunity to have “the craic with the lads”.

He went on a skiing holiday to Austria just last month and thanks to Barry Fingelton and his truck they found a unique way to reunite.

Definitely a technique to leave to the pros, folks.

Here's how people made the most of the snow elsewhere:

