Unpopular opinions; everyone has them and it seem Irish Twitter users have taken the idea and run with it.

Under a new Twitter trend called ‘Unpopular Opinions’ you’ll find countless opinions from Irish Twitter users who are having their say on everything Irish/Ireland related.

First up; our beloved language.

Tuairim Neamhchoitianta: Leagan Gaelach. Unpopular Opinion: Gaeilge Edition pic.twitter.com/WMGMzITeHp — Osgur Ó Ciardha (@OsgurOCiardha) June 1, 2018

It is clear people had complicated feelings about how they honestly feel about our national language.

An Triail is more radical than any of the literature in LC English. It deals compassionately with magdalene laundries, forced abortion, sex workers, forced adoptions, the stigma faced by single mothers, suicide and the hypocrisy of a ‘Catholic’ Ireland. It was written in 1964. https://t.co/E8kvnAW7rU — Clare Ní Cheallaigh (@clareflies) June 3, 2018

If you started learning Irish at 4 but still can’t string a sentence together by the time you’re 18 maybe its not because its taught badly in school https://t.co/QjKIGBA7oO — aisling #VotedYes (@probablyaisling) June 3, 2018

I absolutely adore the language, but getting extra LC points, just because you go to a Gaelscoil and do the exams trí Ghaeilge, shouldn’t be a thing https://t.co/4rNnZfsFt0 — Eóghan McManus (@eoghanymcm) June 2, 2018

Some people have also been giving their views on how they feel about being Irish/Ireland in general.

Even Irish Mammies have not emerged unscathed.

There’s nothing remotely funny, endearing, or unique about “Irish Mammies” or “culchie Mammies”. — Kevin Fagan (@Kev_Fagan89) June 3, 2018

Others spoke of our cultural identity.

Amhran Na Bhfiann is a poor anthem and 90% of Irish people have no idea what it’s about. — Colin O’Hara (@colinpohara) June 2, 2018

While some took issue with the GAA.

The GAA perpetuates hypermasculinity and social conservatism and is not a positive influence on rural communities. — Karl 🌹 🏳️‍🌈 (@Craicthewhip_) June 3, 2018

So it’s fair to say that a few ‘unpopular opinions’ won’t hold the Irish back.

