A member of a Dublin family who scooped a €5.4m Lotto jackpot before Christmas, says she stored the winning ticket inside her sports bra and hid it in her wardrobe.

The family waited for more than four weeks before claiming their cheque today.

The ticket was bought at the WH Smith shop at arrivals in Terminal 1 of Dublin Airport while picking up a family member on December 23.

One member of the family, said: “I was looking to see where the safest place was for the ticket so I tucked it into the cup of a sports bra and then hid it in the very back of my wardrobe… just to be doubly safe.

“It’s funny now looking back but that is genuinely the safest place I could actually think of at the time.”

That wasn’t the only place it lived as it was in her car for two days after she bought it as she hadn’t realised it was worth €5.4m.

They discovered on Christmas Eve that they had the winning ticket when they heard on the radio that it was sold at the airport.

The family mother said: “I heard it on the news as I was peeling the potatoes as part of preparations for Christmas dinner. I knew my daughter bought our family ticket in the airport.

“I got her to go out to the car and check, and the next thing they were all shouting. One of the family even fell to the floor with the excitement.”

