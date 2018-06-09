The world record for the world’s largest skinny dip has been broken in Wicklow.

The previous record was 786 people who went for a swim in the nip simultaneously.

Today, 2,505 women ran into the sea on a secret beach to raise money for children’s cancer charity Aoibhean’s Pink Tie.

Cancer survivor Dee Featherstone came up with the idea.

“The idea came because I was sick myself around five years ago and I just wanted to do something for charity, and I just wanted to do something that would be a good laugh,” she said.

“That’s where it started five years ago.

She added: “I feel ecstatic. All the women here today, people who have never met each other, it’s so emotional and so much fun.”

– Digital desk

Share it:
Don't Miss