The world record for the world’s largest skinny dip has been broken in Wicklow.

The previous record was 786 people who went for a swim in the nip simultaneously.

Today, 2,505 women ran into the sea on a secret beach to raise money for children’s cancer charity Aoibhean’s Pink Tie.

Cancer survivor Dee Featherstone came up with the idea.

“The idea came because I was sick myself around five years ago and I just wanted to do something for charity, and I just wanted to do something that would be a good laugh,” she said.

“That’s where it started five years ago.

She added: “I feel ecstatic. All the women here today, people who have never met each other, it’s so emotional and so much fun.”

Surreal experience skinny dipping on a secluded beach in Wicklow with 3000 ladies this morning! Please #donate if you can via my mate’s @iDonate_ie page. All proceeds to the incredible @AoibheannPinkT #fightlikeachild #StripandDip https://t.co/tpJErFEnC5 pic.twitter.com/f6QoWdR788 — Aoife Marie O'Regan (@aoifemarieor) June 9, 2018

– Digital desk

