If you’re a fan of the legend that is Sean Paul, well the good news is he’s back. It’s been four years since he last released a solo album but this may be the year for his return.

For this track, he has joined forces with David Guetta and rising singer Becky. Guetta recently said they have been working on ‘Mad Love’ for the last couple of years. It’s been well worth the wait.

