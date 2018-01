A new year brings with it some brand new music and 2018 is already shaping up to be a good one. Whilst there are plenty of big names releasing tracks it’s all about the luck of the Irish for Shonagh. She’s had our Play Irish artist of the week – Cathal Flaherty with his debut single ‘A Thousand Miles’ on repeat.

He’s from Kerry and as debuts go, this is something special.



Spread the love













Don't Miss

Tags: #newmusic