Twenty one year old Norwegian popstar Sigrid recently won the BBC’s Music Sound of 2018 which means she is here to stay. She is one of the youngest ever artists to receive the honour. Adele was only nineteen when she won it in 2008.

Last year she had a hit with ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe” and she’s back with new single ‘Strangers’. She sang it on the Graham Norton show last week and was praised for her performance by fellow guests Dame Helen Mirren, Liam Neeson and Jamie Dornan. Watch her video and you’ll see why!

