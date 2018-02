It’s only February and already there have been some major collaborations happening. Last week Rudimental unveiled their new video for These Days which was shot in London and Seattle. It follows a relationship and break up story acted by featured artists Jess Glynne and Macklemore. The track also features emerging soul artist Dan Caplen.

It’s catchy, brilliant and very quickly climbing the charts. Listen to it once and you’ll see why.

Share it:













Don't Miss

Tags: Jess Glynne