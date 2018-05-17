After three Cork shows and two in Galway, Ed Sheeran finally took to the stage of Dublin’s Phoenix Park last night. Fans were beyond excited to witness Ed's Divide tour themselves after reading the success of the other dates on social media. Unfortunately, after the long wait, some concertgoers were far from happy. Some complained about the sound/speakers while most were worried about overcrowding. We have reached out to Aiken Promotions for comment.
