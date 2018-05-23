A reminder of what's in store for this years Live at the Marquee

Cork’s Live at the Marquee is back this summer and excitement is already building for the stellar line-up for the City’s biggest musical event.
With three spectacular sell-out shows by Ed Sheeran in Pairc Uí Chaoimh, Cork is ready and rearing to go for the return of the Marquee to Leeside.
June 7: Kodaline with special guest Cork’s own Stephanie Rainey
June 9: Tommy Tiernan
June 12: a-ha
June 14: Don McLean
June 15: Bell X1
June 16: Gavin James
June 17: CHIC featuring Nile Rodgers
June 19 & 20: Picture This
June 22 & 23: Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra
June 25 & 26: The Script
June 27: James Bay
June 29: Dara O’Briain
June 30: Christy Moore
July 1: Nathan Carter
July 2: Jack Johnson
July 4: Alanis Morissette
July 11: Kraftwerk 3-D
July 13 & 14: The Coronas