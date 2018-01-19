The Academic have hit the No.1 spot with their debut album ‘Tales From The Backseat’.

The four-piece from Mullingar released the album last Friday and saw it go straight to No.1 in the album charts which were published today.

Speaking on Twitter, the lads said it was “an absolute dream come true” for them.

🎉 WE ARE NUMBER ONE! 🎉 We just got the news that our debut album 'Tales From The Backseat' is NUMBER ONE in the official album charts!!! Thank you to every single person who picked up a copy. It's an absolute dream come true for us.

The Academic became viral sensations in 2017 after uploading a loop-tastic version of Bear Claws to Facebook, earning millions of plays across the globe.

The band will play an exclusive album launch party in Waterford City with Beat next Thursday.

‘Tales From the Backseat’ knocked Ed Sheeran off the top spot in the album charts today and was a higher entry than the new Camila Cabello album which entered at No.3.

A number of Cranberries albums also re-entered the Irish album charts today following the untimely death of Dolores O’Riordan earlier this week.

