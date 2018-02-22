More acts announced for Indiependence 2018

It’s that time of year again, the evenings are getting a tad brighter, you no longer need those double layers and the WhatsApp group has begun to shoot out summer plans.

Well, look for further – Cork biggest music festival, Indiependence 2018 have announced more acts to its line up.

UK indie group, Primal Scream will now join acts such as Walking on Cars, Jake Bugg, HamsandwichH, Cast, Le Galaxie and Sigala.

Back with their first album in four years, Delorentos will also be returning to Deer Farm, with other INDIE favourites And So I Watch You From Afar, Aine Cahill, Little Hours and Ryan McMullan.

The festival takes place on the August Bank Holiday Weekend at Deer Farm, Mitchelstown, Co Cork.

Grab your tickets here: www.indiependencefestival.com

