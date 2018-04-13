It’s no secret Ed Sheeran has a massive love affair with Galway, so to show their apperation for Ed, they’ve decided to host an Ed Fest!

Where fans can ‘Paint the Town Ed’ for the weekend!

The three-day event will take place in The Latin Quarter from Thursday 10 – Sunday 13 May 2018, to co-inside with the singer’s concerts the same weekend in Pearse Stadium.

Highlights of the festival must include; Ed Sheeran DJ sets and tribute acts playing in the bars, Ed Sheeran themed shop fronts and window displays, Ed Sheeran buskers on the streets, an Ed Sheeran look-alike competition, Ed Sheeran inspired food and drinks in the bar and restaurants, along with some surprises ever Ed fan.

