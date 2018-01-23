Britney Spears announces Irish gig

Pop icon Britney Spears has announced her exclusive last time ever, limited tour of her award-winning and record-breaking show, “Britney: Piece of Me.”

For the first and only time, “Britney: Piece of Me” will visit Dublin’s 3Arena on 20 August for fans that were not able to see the show in Las Vegas.

This tour follows Britney’s record-breaking, four-year headlining residency, “Britney: Piece of Me” at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where Britney received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike since opening in Dec. 2013.

“Britney: Piece of Me” was voted the “Best Resident Performer,” “Best Production Show,” “Best Bachelorette Party” and “Best Bachelor Party” by readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This exclusive US East Coast and Europe tour is the last time anybody will see the show.

THU 7/12/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

FRI 7/13/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor

SUN 7/15/18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

TUE 7/17/18 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center

THU 7/19/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

FRI 7/20/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

SAT 7/21/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata

MON 7/23/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

TUE 7/24/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

FRI 7/27/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 7/28/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SUN 7/29/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock

SAT 8/4/18 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride

MON 8/6/18 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

WED 8/8/18 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest

FRI 8/10/18 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

SAT 8/11/18 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena

MON 8/13/18 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark

WED 8/15/18 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis

FRI 8/17/18 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre

SAT 8/18/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

MON 8/20/18 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

WED 8/22/18 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

FRI 8/24/18 London, UK O2 Arena

Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 9am