Britney Spears announces Irish gig

Britney Spears announces Irish gig23 January 2018
Pop icon Britney Spears has announced her exclusive last time ever, limited tour of her award-winning and record-breaking show, “Britney: Piece of Me.”
For the first and only time, “Britney: Piece of Me” will visit Dublin’s 3Arena on 20 August for fans that were not able to see the show in Las Vegas.
This tour follows Britney’s record-breaking, four-year headlining residency, “Britney: Piece of Me” at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where Britney received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike since opening in Dec. 2013.
“Britney: Piece of Me” was voted the “Best Resident Performer,” “Best Production Show,” “Best Bachelorette Party” and “Best Bachelor Party” by readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
This exclusive US East Coast and Europe tour is the last time anybody will see the show.
THU 7/12/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor
FRI 7/13/18 Washington D.C. MGM National Harbor
SUN 7/15/18 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
TUE 7/17/18 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center
THU 7/19/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata
FRI 7/20/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata
SAT 7/21/18 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata
MON 7/23/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
TUE 7/24/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
FRI 7/27/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SAT 7/28/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SUN 7/29/18 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock
SAT 8/4/18 Brighton, UK Brighton Pride
MON 8/6/18 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena
WED 8/8/18 Skanderborg, Denmark Smukfest
FRI 8/10/18 Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena
SAT 8/11/18 Sandviken, Sweden Goransson Arena
MON 8/13/18 Monchengladbach, Germany Sparkassenpark
WED 8/15/18 Antwerp, Belgium Sportspaleis
FRI 8/17/18 Scarborough, UK Open Air Theatre
SAT 8/18/18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
MON 8/20/18 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
WED 8/22/18 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
FRI 8/24/18 London, UK O2 Arena
Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 9am