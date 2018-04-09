Cardi B, one of the must-see acts at this year’s Longitude has pulled out of the festival.

The Bodak Yellow singer announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in a figure-hugging white dress and a spotlight on her growing bump.

Festival organisers released a statement via Twitter earlier congratulating the star but simultaneously breaking the news that she won’t perform in Ireland this summer.

The tweet does say, however, that a big announcement is on the way!

The 25 year-old says she’s overwhelmed by the love she’s getting from fans and other musicians after announcing her first pregnancy.

Congratulations, Cardi!

