Cardi B, one of the must-see acts at this year’s Longitude has pulled out of the festival.

The Bodak Yellow singer announced her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live in a figure-hugging white dress and a spotlight on her growing bump.

Festival organisers released a statement via Twitter earlier congratulating the star but simultaneously breaking the news that she won’t perform in Ireland this summer.

The tweet does say, however, that a big announcement is on the way!

Massive congratulations to Cardi B! 💕 @iamcardib Unfortunately this means she won't be performing at @longitudefest this year. However stay tuned for a big announcement coming soon! pic.twitter.com/SOk7NCXSSq — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) April 9, 2018

The 25 year-old says she’s overwhelmed by the love she’s getting from fans and other musicians after announcing her first pregnancy.

I started winning when the whole world was doubting on me !think imma lose with my little baby counting on me ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 8, 2018

Congratulations, Cardi!

Share it:













Don't Miss