Having won best one-day festival at the Irish Festival awards and selling out for three years in a row, #BARE18 has announced its first round of acts for this year.

BARE takes place on July 6th & 7th at its new home Borris House, Co Carlow. #BARE18 will take its rightful throne at the county pile of the High Kings of Leinster creating one of the most scenic festivals in Ireland across 1000 acres under the Blackstairs mountains.

Headline acts Obie Trice featuring Kuniva and Swifty D12 will bring Detroit underground to Carlow. Wicklow’s God is an Astronaut make a rare Irish festival appearance and fashion star Gok Wan trades his clothes rail for a DJ deck with a set to raise the High Kings themselves.

Other acts announced are The Lost Brothers, Seamus Fogarty, Kila Tebi Rex and YouTube Conor McGregor phenomenon Mick Konstantin. Natty Wailer is sure to bring some Jamaican vibes to #BARE18 and from closer to home, Wexford natives Corner Boy and Wolff complete the first wave of acts.

Bare has teamed up with global talent discovery app MOBSTAR to find the best new talent across Ireland. Twenty places remain so upload to MobStar today to be in with a chance of playing BARE this year.

So why the move to Carlow? When you see Borris House you will understand. It’s breathtaking dramatic location will WOW festival fans. Borris House is only a ten-minute journey from the Bagnelstown train station, shuttle buses will travel back and forth to the festival site. Borris House is only one hour south of Dublin off the M9 but feels like a world away.

Picture it… a hot summers weekend, a location fit for a King, amazing music vibes, spoken word, comedy, live wrestling, artisan food, craft beers, funfairs, camping and much much more…#BARE18 has it all!

More line-up and stage details to come in May. Tickets available at www.barefestival.com

