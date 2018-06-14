Adding to an already impressive line-up of Obie Trice, God is an Astronaut and Natty Wailer, Bare Music & Arts Festival is shaping up to be a must-see for festival lovers across the South East.

True to form, the folks at BARE have added to their already impressive line-up with the announcement of their Dance & Rollercoaster Records stages.

Krywald & Farrer and XXXY, whose two viral singles Got Me So and Ordinary Things both have over 600k streams on Spotify, top the Dance Arena Dance Arena line-up.

Others sharing the Arena include Mix & Fairbanks, Kildare-native Cinema and Quinton Campbell.

Meanwhile, the Rollercoaster Records stage boasts an indie vibe with the likes of Heroes In Hiding, Shane Joyce, and the Frankenstein Bolts playing across the weekend.

Here’s hoping the atmosphere lives up to the stage’s namesake – which is said to be the “happiest little record shop in the world”.

