Cranberries plan to release 25th-anniversary reissue and final album with Dolores O'Riordan

The Cranberries have announced they are going to finish re-making their debut album, following the death of Dolores O’Riordan.

The rock band had been working on a special 25th-anniversary edition of ‘Everybody Else is doing it so why can’t we’, but put it on hold after she passed away.

The 46-year-old was found dead in a London hotel room in January.

They have posted on their official website saying they aim to release it later this year, along with new material.

They said on their website that they had “decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it”.

They said the singer had also recorded the vocals for a new album last year and they also aim to have this out early next year.

The statement from the band’s surviving members read: “This month marks the 25th anniversary of the release of our debut album “Everybody Else is doing it so why can’t we”. In recent weeks we have had a number of media enquiries asking if we were planning anything to commemorate this milestone.

“We can confirm that since last summer the band had been working with Universal Music on the creation of a very special 25th-anniversary edition of the album, a newly re-mastered version with previously unreleased material of ours as well as other bonus material from the era of our debut album. We had planned to release this special edition this month to coincide with the 25th anniversary. However, given Dolores’ passing in January we put the entire project on hold.

“In recent weeks we revisited this. After much consideration, we have decided to finish what we started. We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it. So that’s the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th-anniversary edition album out later this year.

“We will also be completing the recording of a new studio album as previously announced, which we also started last year and for which Dolores had already recorded the vocals. All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year.

“We will keep you all up to date as things progress.”

– Digital Desk and PA

