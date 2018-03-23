There’s still a small number of tickets left for the Rolling Stones gig this May.

Tickets went on general sale this morning starting at €70 for pitch standing and going up to nearly a €1000 for platinum packages.

Despite not having yet sold out, some tickets are already appearing on resale sites for double the price.

Second hand tickets for Rolling Stones on Seatwave didn’t go on sale until 12pm. The first screengrab is the Seatwave site at 11:58am. I hit refresh at noon and there are already 46 different sets of tickets up for sale – see the second screengrab. pic.twitter.com/JADlZatiGo — Joe Leogue (@JoeLeogue) March 23, 2018

The Rolling stones bring their No Filter tour to Croke Park on May 17.

The fourth gig for the venue this year has caused controversy, with residents saying the GAA had promised to only hold three.

Fans queued from the early hours of this morning to secure tickets and pitch standing tickets sold out in a matter of minutes.

There’s still a limited number of seated tickets left.

