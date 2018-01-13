Dua Lipa has made BRITs history by picking up the most nominations ever for a female solo artist.

The popstar has picked up five nominations this year, making her the most nominated artist at the British music awards ceremony this year.

Dua has picked up nominations in Best British Album, British Breakthrough Artist, British Female, British Single and British Video.

5 BRIT NOMINATIONS!!! I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2fVrqmz4rv — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 13, 2018

Meanwhile, she released the video for her latest single IDGAF this weekend.

