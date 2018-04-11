Dua Lipa landed in Ireland this week to perform two sold-out gigs at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Monday and Tuesday night.

The New Rules singer has since been sharing her love for our little country and the highlights of her time here on her social media accounts.

She is no stranger to interaction with her fans through her social channels and has been sharing their footage and photos from her performances.

She called the first night in Dublin an ‘epic start to the tour’ and shared some images of the stage production.

She even seemed surprised at receiving a 5-star review of her gig. As if she would receive anything less from us!

She shared becoming platinum in Ireland and reflected on two successful nights at the Olympia theatre.

Can we just keep her here, please?

-Digital Desk

Share it:
Don't Miss