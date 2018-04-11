Dua Lipa landed in Ireland this week to perform two sold-out gigs at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre on Monday and Tuesday night.

The New Rules singer has since been sharing her love for our little country and the highlights of her time here on her social media accounts.

I AM BEYOND HAPPY!!! THANK YOU DUBLIN NIGHT ONE WAS EVERYTHING!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 9, 2018

She is no stranger to interaction with her fans through her social channels and has been sharing their footage and photos from her performances.

Hahaha this was so much fun! https://t.co/6UaBeJTqek — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 9, 2018

Some of my photos of Dua Lipa tonight 👑 @DUALIPA pic.twitter.com/xO2Up6m0vS — Christian Tierney (@_CTierney) April 9, 2018

Happy Birthday angel pie xx https://t.co/92BHmXcpfb — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 10, 2018

She called the first night in Dublin an ‘epic start to the tour’ and shared some images of the stage production.

Our tour fam has grown a lot since you last saw us. Night One in Dublin, a bit of the production, 100% of the fun thank you for an epic start to the tour. SEE YOU AGAIN TONIGHT! 09.04.2018 shot by Pixie Levinson pic.twitter.com/G6rGsAv2EF — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 10, 2018

She even seemed surprised at receiving a 5-star review of her gig. As if she would receive anything less from us!

5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!!!!!!! DUBLIN NIGHT 2 LETS GO xxx pic.twitter.com/7pHop0tL6J — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 10, 2018

She shared becoming platinum in Ireland and reflected on two successful nights at the Olympia theatre.

Album is PLATINUM in IRELAND!! 🇮🇪✨ shot by Pix pic.twitter.com/IZsV3t58ox — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 10, 2018

Dublin, thank you for 2 unforgettable nights. The self-titled tour 10.04.2018 // shot by Pixie Levinson pic.twitter.com/xqnGe68nUa — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 11, 2018

2 nights in a row. 2 five star reviews. Big up my band, my girls and crew! Team work makes the dream work. Now lets put on an arena show! 😭💥😭💥😭💥 thank you @Independent pic.twitter.com/xNxSJWZwbT — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 11, 2018

Can we just keep her here, please?

