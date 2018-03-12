US rapper Eminem took to the stage last night at the iHeart Music Awards with a politically charged performance.

Alongside Kehlani, Eminem sang Nowhere Fast from the music stars new album Revival.

The 45-year-old opened the song with a new chorus hitting out at the National Rifle Association in the wake of the Parkland school shooting in Florida last month.

“Sometimes I don’t know what this world has come to, it’s blowing up | This whole country is going nuts | The NRA is in our way | They’re responsible for this whole production | They hold the strings, they control the puppet | And they threaten to take away donor bucks so they know the government won’t do nothing | And nobody’s punching, gun owners clutching their loaded weapon | They love their guns more than our children.”

This isn’t the first time Slim Shady has gotten political.

In 2017 he launched an attack on Donald Trump calling him a ‘racist grandpa’ in a freestyle rap at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Eminem was introduced on stage by fellow Detroit artist Big Sean who was joined by Alex Moscou, a Parkland shooting survivor.

Before welcoming Eminem to the stage, Moscou spoke about the shooting and hit out at politicians’ failure to act on gun control.

“On February 14, a gunman armed with a legally purchased semi-automatic rifle, murdered 17 people at my high school – Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida,” said Moscou.

“We are tired of hearing politicians send their thoughts and prayers to us and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again.”

“School is a place where we should feel safe and if those elected to represent us won’t do what’s right to keep us safe then we are going to be too loud for them to ignore.

“We’re marching in Washington DC on March 24 for all of our fellow students and for the victims and survivors of gun violence in every community. From New Orleans to Chicago, Baltimore or Detroit. Where ever you are, we hope you will join us.”

