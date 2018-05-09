Eurovision reaction: Who do you think is more excited Marty Whelan or this Dublin man?

We did it! Ryan O’Shaughnessy only went and did it!

Ireland has made it through to the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest – for the first time since 2013.

So, as you can imagine people were a tad excited about the news.

So much so, we can’t decide who’s reaction is better – Marty Whelan’s or Derek Mooney’s friend, Martin from Dublin.

First up:

Marty, who’s been masking up his real feelings to the world for four years now.

Last night was the first time he could let loose:

Or

Martin Jones who thought it was all over – until it wasn’t.

THIS MAN NEARLY HAS A HEART ATTACK WHEN IRELAND GETS THROUGH TO THE EUROVISION FINAL! 😂🇮🇪😂 Video Credit: RTÉ's Derek Mooney! pic.twitter.com/eIeVLKXXF3 — Colm Flynn (@ColmFlynn1) May 8, 2018

Here are some other reactions we loved:

If there are not at least four Fr Ted references on your timeline, is it even Eurovision?

Me going to bed knowing ireland got through to the final #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/N2ILugHn0Q — lindsey maria (@Iindsselliott) May 8, 2018

Ireland react to qualifying for #Eurovision for once pic.twitter.com/GNQCNjCjmT — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) May 8, 2018

IRELAND HAVE QUALIFIED FOR THE FINAL OF #EUROVISION. pic.twitter.com/a1MlZXfGCA — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 8, 2018

Fans in the Lisbon Arena did us proud with this rendition of our national anthem:

Want to know what Irish qualification feels like to the Irish? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/P302YYzWqi — Callum Rowe 🇳🇱🇳🇴🇫🇷 (@CallumRowe_) May 8, 2018

As O’Shaughnessy’s ballad, Together was accompanied by two male dancers acting out the romantic story of a couple about the end of a love affair, some were concerned whether it would be shown on Russian television.

Turns out, it was:

You need some SHOCK? IRELAND IS SHOWN IN RUSSIA OH MY GOD SO UNEXPECTED #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/cymg45gMNL — Dima Nordstrøm (@DimaDeForest) May 8, 2018

Here’s what Ryan had to say:

“We are trying to make a little bit of a change and let people see that love is love” 🌈❤ #Eurovision #Ireland pic.twitter.com/4JEHJl2mav — Laura (@kana_fan18) May 9, 2018

Dublin drag queen, Victoria Secret captured the reaction in The George Bar:

Reaction in @TheGeorgeBar to Ireland making the Eurovision final… yaaaaas!!! 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZzYmE8qflq — Victoria Secret (@Victoria_Secret) May 8, 2018

That was just wonderful, exactly what #Eurovision is all about, inclusion and acceptance for all. Please vote for Ireland. It’s been 5 years since we reached the final! 💚🌈👬👫👭 #Ireland #LoveIsLove #Douzepoints @ireland pic.twitter.com/ob91QUM6aS — Paul Dunphy Esquire (@pauldunphy) May 8, 2018

Ireland rising from the ashes after 4 years of not making the final 🙌🏻#Eurovision #irl pic.twitter.com/67qNOdrlQf — Rach Leahy 🇪🇺 (@RachLeahy) May 8, 2018

Couldn’t give a crap about the #Eurovision but when #Ireland got through to the final.. pic.twitter.com/hLpoUFUi0x — Alan 😬🍀 (@AlanMIreland) May 8, 2018

