Ed Sheeran’s record breaking Irish tour kicks off in three weeks at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Friday 4, Saturday 5 & Sunday 6 May

Ed will then take the tour to Belfast’s Boucher Road Playing Fields on Wednesday 9 May, Galway’s Pearse Stadium on Saturday 12 & Sunday 13 May followed by Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Wednesday 16, Friday 18 & Saturday 19 May.

Concert promoters have issued the following advice to those attending any of the gigs:

Please remember to keep your tickets safe and to check your tickets to ensure you are attending on the correct date and going to the correct venue.

The venue gates will open at 5pm each day. No early queueing will be permitted. The concerts are in residential areas and ticket holders are asked to respect the privacy of the residents and respect the local communities.

Plan your journey in advance, allowing plenty of time for travel.

Don’t bring a bag unless it is totally necessary. People without bags will be fast-tracked. If you must bring a bag, it needs to be smaller than A4 size and will be subject to a search.

You are asked to beware of bogus ticket sellers and not to buy from any unofficial source or secondary sites as these tickets will not grant you access.

