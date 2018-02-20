Last night RTÉ paid tribute to the late Dolores O’Riordan with a new documentary called Dolores.

The 40-minute programme, produced by radio DJ Dave Fanning, traced the life and times of the Cranberries frontwoman and contained never before seen interviews, promo videos, and live footage.

There were interviews with her former band members, who chatted about the time she showed up to the audition in a tracksuit with a keyboard under her arm, as well as in-depth chats with Fanning about her struggles with mental health.

Viewers were glued to the footage and took to social media praising the programme.

Honestly, how could you not love Dolores O’Riordan. What an honest, intimate documentary. When on earth will people like Amy and Dolores stop being pushed to the brink? The fact a Dr. had to tell her what everyone else knew just so she could stop is so sad

#Dolores — Siobhán (@xoxsmithyxox) February 19, 2018

The #doloresoriordan documentary is really a tough watch, such a loss! 💔 Pure down to earth and epitomizes the Limerick personality – hearts of gold and a bit of craic!! #Dolores — icaniwont (@icaniwont) February 19, 2018

Not only does #Dolores reiterate how truly talented she was as a singer and songwriter ,but also how much she trusted @fanningrte to disclose all she did.

A most insightful and honest documentary 💔

Your voice will #Linger forever ❤ — sandy123 (@lfc123456) February 19, 2018

Lovely to see footage of such a young and talented #Dolores @fanningrte — Eimear O’Mahony (@munsterpixie) February 19, 2018

RIP #Dolores O’Riordan 🕯⭐ What a talent, but WTF @rte – jumping on the bandwagon (no pun intended) rehashing a nearly 20 year old interview looking for ratings. Bad form. 🎼 🎤 — Paul Galway (@PaulWayIrl) February 19, 2018

An incredible songwriter, an amazing musician and probably the greatest Irish female voice we’ll ever hear. Thanks for the incredible songs especially Zombie that has been played at every pub lock in all over our island and we’ll continue to play it. ❤ #Dolores #doloresoriordan — Fintan Marron (@FintanMusic) February 19, 2018

Watching #Dolores documentary on RTÉ and still find it hard to believe she is gone. To listen to her talk so candidly, it makes you feel you are having the DMC’s with your best pal. Limerick’s lady x — Aoife McLoughlin (@Squifferito) February 19, 2018

The perfect ending to the #Dolores documentary on RTE1 😂😂😂 that classic O’Riordan humour. pic.twitter.com/tJha5nrWZG — shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) February 19, 2018

In case you missed it, you can catch Dolores on RTÉ’s online player.

An inquest into the death of O’Riordan has been adjourned until April.

