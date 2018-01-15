James Corden and Duran Duran are among the stars to pay tribute to The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan.

The vocalist has died suddenly at the age of 46.

Comedian and TV star Corden said he met the singer when he was 15.

“She was kind and lovely,” he wrote on Twitter. “I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x.”

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018

Duran Duran said they were “crushed to hear the news”.

“Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time,” they added.

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018

Dave Davies of The Kinks shared a picture of himself with O’Riordan.

He said: “I’m really shocked that #DoloresORiordan has passed so suddenly – I was talking to her a couple weeks before Christmas she seemed happy and well – we even spoke about maybe writing some songs together – unbelievable god bless her.”

US singer Josh Groban tweeted: “Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice.”

Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice https://t.co/asBAt1RJl1 — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 15, 2018

The musician was in London for a recording session when she died suddenly.

Share it:













Don't Miss