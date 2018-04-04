Jay-Z is the latest guest to sit down with David Letterman on his new Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction…

The rapper and businessman will be discussing the ups and downs of his life with the former late night host, but one topic is set to fill viewers with plenty of emotion.

In 2017, Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, came out as gay to her 48-year-old son.

He told Letterman what it felt like for his mother to finally be able to say to him, “I think I love someone.”

[quote]Imagine having to live your life as someone else, and you think you’re protecting your kids.

For my mother, to have to live as someone that she wasn’t, and hide and protect her kids, for all this time.

For her to sit in front of me and tell me “I think I love someone”, I really cried.[/quote]

The musician wrote the song Smile on his latest album, 4:44, to honour his mother and what she went through.

The latest episode of David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will be available on Netflix on April 6.

H/T – DailyEdge.ie

