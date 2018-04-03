Following a phenomenal sold-out show at The Olympia Theatre last night, Ireland’s biggest producer/DJ John Gibbons has been confirmed to join The Chainsmokers and Rita Ora at the RDS on 24 June.

The Chainsmokers released their album “Memories.. Do Not Open” last year, featuring smash hit singles “Something Like This”, which is certified Gold as well as the Top 10 radio hit and Platinum certified single “Paris”. To date, The Chainsmokers have totalled 20 billion in cumulative radio audience, 10 billion global streams, 6 billion video views and 2 million tickets sold. Their single “Sick Boy” is currently #18 in the Irish airplay charts and new single “Everybody Hates Me” is out now.

Rita Ora’s debut studio album, Ora, opened at number one in the UK. The album contained the number-one singles “R.I.P.” and “How We Do (Party)”. Ora was the artist with the most number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart in 2012, with three consecutive singles reaching the top position. “Your Song” has been one of the biggest singles of 2017. The comeback song re-established Rita as one of pop’s leaders, becoming her biggest hit across Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The track has amassed over 300 million global streams.

John Gibbons’ two singles ‘Would I Lie To You’ and ‘P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)’ have both been certified silver in the U.K. with the latter becoming a staple on BBC Radio 1’s Dance Anthems as well as a permanent fixture across UK dance floors resulting in a No.1 on the UK Club Charts. In addition to ‘P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)’s UK success, P.Y.T. hit Top 10 in Ireland. John Gibbons has been invited to support a variety of artists including Justin Bieber at his Dublin stadium show, Tiesto, Calvin Harris & David Guetta, as well as being asked to remix tracks for the likes of Anne-Marie & Olly Murs. His latest single “Sunglasses In The Rain” is out now.

Choice Music Prize Song of The Year 2018 winners Chasing Abbey also join the line-up. Their hit single “That Good Thing” has reached over 1 million streams on Spotify.

Tickets on sale now for the RDS gig from Ticketmaster and outlets nationwide.

