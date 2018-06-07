By Kyle Lehane

Only the good weather and soccer with the lads was on the mind of Kodaline band member, Mark Prendergast, during his Leaving Cert exams, he revealed today.

Prendergast, speaking at the launch of ‘Live at the Marquee’ in Cork, spoke about how he didn’t care enough about the exam and instead left to go play football with his mates.

“I didn’t care about History and one by one the lads went out to the pitch, kicking a ball about and I thought ‘might as well’ and so left the exam straight away.”

Mark, now realising how foolish he was, urges Leaving Cert students to stay in and try their hardest.

“Don’t do what I did. First day of summer, go sit your Leaving Cert. Give it your all and then enjoy the summer.”

It didn’t turn out too bad for Mark as he soon was part of one of Ireland’s biggest bands, selling arenas and travelling the globe.

It’s hard to imagine that just over six years ago the band were their first show in Fred Zepplins, in Cork.

“We played to a grand total of six people.”

The official lineup for this years Live at the Marquee gigs

The band are playing the opening night of the event and teased new music was on its’ way.

“It’s coming soon, it’ll definitely be this summer. Watch out.”

Cork’s very own Stephanie Rainey will provide support to the band tonight.

After Cork the band are off to headline Malahide Castle, with supporting acts such as AllTwins and The Scratch.

