Earlier this year it was revealed that Ryan O’Shaughnessy will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The Dubliner started out on RTÉ’s Fair City as Mark Halpin but then went on to reach the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 impressing the likes of Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden with his singer-songwriter style.

The 25-year-old co-wrote this year’s Irish entry, Together, with Mark Caplic and Laura Elizabeth Hughes.

Check out the music video below.

Here’s what the Eurovision superfans had to say.

Like it’s not bad imo. It’s definitely made more for the live stage and the verses are stronger than the chorus but the hate I’m seeing from not only other countries but Irish fans is disappointing and embarrassing us. Please stop ✋🏻 — Eurovision~Ireland (@IrishEurovis15) March 9, 2018

I'm not overly surprised that the Irish entry is rather dull and repetitive. RTÉ havent taken #eurovision seriously in ages…😒🇮🇪 — Kieran Butt 💛💚 (@Ginger_Canary) March 9, 2018

Well I have to say I'm disappointed with the Irish entry for #eurovision #esc2018 starts well and the refrain is excellent but the chorus is dreadful, absolutely dreadful #noHope. https://t.co/IcSGPNaPRg& — AuzK. (@Austinwrk) March 9, 2018

https://twitter.com/KatsJonouchi/status/972145837487861760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The Irish song is very boring,I don't think it can qualify #Ireland #Eurovision — Jenny ESC (@Eurovision_fan1) March 9, 2018

Ryan will perform in the second half of the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 8.

