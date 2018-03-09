Earlier this year it was revealed that Ryan O’Shaughnessy will represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The Dubliner started out on RTÉ’s Fair City as Mark Halpin but then went on to reach the final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 impressing the likes of Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden with his singer-songwriter style.

The 25-year-old co-wrote this year’s Irish entry, Together, with Mark Caplic and Laura Elizabeth Hughes.

Check out the music video below.

Here’s what the Eurovision superfans had to say.

https://twitter.com/KatsJonouchi/status/972145837487861760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ryan will perform in the second half of the first semi-final on Tuesday, May 8.

Share it:
Don't Miss