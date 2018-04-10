Mary Black has been forced to cancel concerts this weekend due to illness.

The singer was supposed to perform this Friday in Killarney’s INEC and Saturday night in the Woodlands Hotel in Waterford, both of which have now been postponed.

A statement on Black’s website reads:

“I am so sorry to have to postpone two gigs this weekend. I was sick last weekend but I managed to get through two concerts on Friday and Saturday night. However, my health has gotten progressively worse and this week the doctor told me I have shingles as well as a throat and ear infection!

She continued to say that she’s been confined to bed for “the next while”.

Thankfully for fans, the 62-year-old has rescheduled the gigs for July 20 and 21.

