Michael Bublé has announced that Emeli Sandé will join him as a special guest at his Croke Park show on Saturday, July 7.

Emeli Sandé returned to the music scene in 2016 with her new album Long live the Angels, which received wide critical acclaim, and achieved the biggest week one sales for a British female solo artist in 2016.

Last March, Sandé played Dublin’s Olympia Theatre – a show which sold out in seconds, so we have got a feeling a lot of fans will be happy about the news.

Talking about the upcoming gig, Michael says “I can’t wait to come over to see my fans in Dublin and play Croke Park for my largest ever Irish show!

“You guys have been patient and I can’t thank you enough for all your support. And for those of you that haven’t seen me live, well… I just haven’t met you yet!”

Bublé previously sold out the out Aviva Stadium in 2010 followed by four successive nights at The O2 Dublin in 2013.

Tickets from €89.50 including booking fee are available now at Ticketmaster

Share it:













Don't Miss